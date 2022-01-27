Blackpool Police shut down cannabis farm

Blackpool South Neighbourhood Policing Team and Task Force have shut down a cannabis farm.

By Emma Downey
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 7:57 pm
A cannabis farm in Blackpool was shut down by police within a number of hours.

It comes as part of their daily work to prevent and detect organised crime across the coast.

Pictures show dozens of the cannabis plants which were seized by officers.

The cannabis farm which has now been shut down.

A spokesperson for the police said: "We have been proactively acting on Community Intelligence and shutting down this cannabis farm within a matter of hours!!! Just another example of the work done daily to prevent and detect crime in your local area."

