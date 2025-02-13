Blackpool Police issue appeal for missing 17-year-old boy not seen for 3 weeks

Blackpool Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 17-year-old boy.
Have you seen missing Peter Thompson-Hine?placeholder image
Peter Thompson-Hine was last seen at 11.30pm on Thursday, January 23, on Market Street in Blackpool.

Posting an photo appeal on Facebook, Blackpool Police said: “We have been making enquiries to find Peter since that date, but we now want to ask for your help.

Peter is 5ft 10in tall, of slim build with short, light brown hair and he was last seen wearing a black adidas jacket and dark tracksuit trousers.

The 17-year-old has links to Blackpool, Fleetwood, Skelmersdale, Cumbria and Mansfield.

He is also wanted for breaching a court order and taking a conveyance.

For immediate sightings of Peter, please call 999.

If you have any information as to where he might be or for previous sightings, call 101 quoting log 0796 of 25th January.

