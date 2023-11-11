News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool Police issue appeal after teenage cyclist left with “serious injuries” following collision

Blackpool Police are appealing for information after a collision left a teenage cyclist with serious injuries.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 11th Nov 2023, 12:33 GMT
Police were called at shortly after 2.30pm yesterday (Friday, November 10) following a collision between a Carrera Vendetta pedal bike and a Mercedes C220 at the junction of Park Road and Condor Road in Blackpool.

The cyclist, a 15-year-old boy from Blackpool, suffered a head injury and was taken to hospital where he remains.

A police spokesperson said: “We are asking anyone who witnessed the collision and who has not yet spoken to police to get in touch. We would also urge anyone who has dashcam, CCTV, mobile or Ring doorbell footage which may assist to contact us.”

Anyone with information about the incident should call 101 quoting log 0753 of Nov 10 or email [email protected].