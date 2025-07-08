Blackpool Police “concerned” for a missing 22-year-old woman

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 8th Jul 2025, 10:42 BST
Blackpool Police say they are “concerned” for a missing 22-year-old woman.
Have you seen Chloe Judge?placeholder image
Have you seen Chloe Judge? | Blackpool Police

Chloe Judge, 22, was last seen on Jeffrey Square, Blackpool, at shortly before midnight yesterday (Monday, July 7).

She is white, of slim build, approximately 5"3 tall and she has short shoulder length brown hair and blue eyes.

Chloe was last seen wearing black leggings, a black jacket and trainers.

She has links to Blackpool and Fleetwood.

If you see Chloe, call 999 quoting log 0065 of today (July 8th)

Related topics:BlackpoolFleetwood

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice