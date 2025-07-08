Blackpool Police “concerned” for a missing 22-year-old woman
Blackpool Police say they are “concerned” for a missing 22-year-old woman.
Chloe Judge, 22, was last seen on Jeffrey Square, Blackpool, at shortly before midnight yesterday (Monday, July 7).
She is white, of slim build, approximately 5"3 tall and she has short shoulder length brown hair and blue eyes.
Chloe was last seen wearing black leggings, a black jacket and trainers.
She has links to Blackpool and Fleetwood.
If you see Chloe, call 999 quoting log 0065 of today (July 8th)
