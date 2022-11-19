Blackpool police appeal for missing woman from Southampton
A missing woman from Southampton is believed to be in Blackpool and police are appealing for help to find her.
By Lucinda Herbert
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Jennifer Bast, 63, left her home in Southampton earlier in the week and police are ‘concerned for her wellbeing’.
She has long grey hair and is of medium to large build. She drives a grey Vauxhall Corsa car, registration HT69 VSK.
Any sightings of Jennifer or her car, or information about her whereabouts, please contact 101 – quoting log 1409 of November 17, 2022.