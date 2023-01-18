Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s Big Dipper rollercoaster is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year – and the popular ride is getting a spruce-up for the landmark event.

As part of the special maintenance programme for the big milestone, the ride's topper – affectionately known as The Onion - has been removed and will be painted.

The weight of the topper is a mighty 3.8 tonnes.

Over the course of the season the whole ride will be repainted pristine white in time for its 100th birthday on August 23.

This week a giant crane was in place in order for the work to be carried out.

The classic wooden rollercoaster was first installed way back in 1923, although the track was extended in 1934.

Built by American firm Philadelphia Toboggan Coasters, Inc, the ride has a maximum speed of 55 miles per hour and has a big following among roller coaster fans.

A Pleasure Beach spokesman said: “We’re delighted that one of our most popular rides is celebrating such a landmark this year.”

