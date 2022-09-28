The haul of awards included three Gold Awards - Best Seaside Park, Best Live Entertainment for Hot Ice and Best Dark Ride for Wallace & Gromit’s Thrill-O-Matic, three Silver Awards, Best Historic Ride for the Ghost Train, Best Steel Coaster for ICON and Best Wooden Coaster for the Grand National and a Bronze Award for Best Theme Park for Thrills.

The awards were organised by ThemeParks-UK.com, an independent consumer guide to UK theme parks. This year, the awards were presented in association with AttractionTickets.com.

Attendees to Blackpool Pleasure Beach Season Launch 2022 try out some of the rides following the launch.

For the third year, the British public were able to vote for their favourite theme parks in these national awards recognising the best rides and attractions, shows and events. The awards were presented at a ceremony at Drayton Manor Resort, Staffordshire.

There were 22 categories this year, including Theme Park of the Year, Best Customer Service and Best Value. New categories included Best Steel Coaster, Best Wooden Coaster and Best Mascot.

204,501 public votes were combined with the scores from a judging panel to determine the winners in each category. Of the 30 theme parks that received nominations, 18 won awards.

Amanda Thompson OBE said: “Thanks to everyone who voted for us. We are delighted to have won these prestigious awards and truthfully I feel that they highlight the wide range of rides, shows and activities that we have at the park. From classic rides, to shows and live entertainment, to state of the art rollercoasters, there truly is something for everyone at Blackpool Pleasure Beach.”

The Big One ride at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Blackpool Pleasure Beach is open daily until Sunday October 30 and then at weekends until Sunday November 27.

Family owned and run since it first opened back in 1896, Blackpool Pleasure Beach is the world’s most ride intensive amusement park and includes 10 rollercoasters and the UK’s only double launch rollercoaster – ICON.