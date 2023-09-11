Scaffolding shrouding the top of Blackpool Pleasure Beach Big One and a clever tease on Facebook had people wondering if they were actually increasing the size of the UK’s tallest rollercoaster by two feet.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

But it was all tongue in cheek and a light-hearted reference to Thorpe Park which is opening its new rollercoaster, known as Project Exodus, next year. It will stand at 236ft, one foot taller than the Big One at 235ft and taking the record as the UK’s tallest rollercoaster.

The good natured social media post which read ‘Scaffolding ready for our 2ft extension. Hands up who can’t wait to ride (or walk) our reimagined 237ft Big One Rollercoaster?’ was also a reminder that people can still enjoy the thrills of the Big One until the end of the season – and for 18 people who are still to walk to the top of the ride as part of ‘Walk the Big One’ over the next couple of weekends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They’ve booked up the final dates for the unique experience but it’s back again in March.

The Big One

A Pleasure Beach spokesperson confirmed no alterations were being made to the Big One.

The Big One was constructed in 1994 and at the time was the tallest, fastest and steepest steel rollercoaster in the world. The track length is 5,497 ft, reaches 85mph and take three minute to ride. It has the capacity to take

1,650 riders an hour and has three trains with five cars.