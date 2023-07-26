Some of the park’s best-loved rides are included in the nominations for the awards, which are organised by ThemeParks-UK.com, an independent consumer guide to UK theme parks.

It is the fourth year running that the British public are able to vote for their favourite theme parks in these national awards, recognising the best rides and attractions, shows and events.

Last year the Pleasure Beach enjoyed considerable success in the event by scooping seven awards, including wins for Wallace and Gromit Thrill O'Matic, Ghost Train, ICON and the Grand National.

Blackpool Pleasure Beach has been nominated for 13 awards

The results placed the Blackpool attraction as one of the top amusement parks in the UK.

After the park’s success, Amanda Thompson OBE said: “Thanks to everyone who voted for us. We are delighted to have won these prestigious awards and truthfully I feel that they highlight the wide range of rides, shows and activities that we have at the park.”

There are 22 categories this year, including Theme Park of the Year, Best Customer Service and Best Value.

New categories include Best Reimagined Attraction, Best Theme Park with Animals and Best Themed Coaster.

A total of 35 theme parks have nominated for awards in 2023, including Alton Towers and Drayton Manor in Staffordshire, and Thorpe Park in Surrey, with 25,278 nominations received.