There are roles for everyone so whatever skills an applicant has, there is a job for them, say Pleasure Beach bosses. There are competitive rates of pay above national minimum wage.

WHAT JOBS ARE AVAILABLE?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recruitment is currently taking place for four different departments – Operations, Catering, Retail and Park Services. Members of the Operations team learn to safely and efficiently the park’s amazing rides. Team members could work on anything from the UK’s tallest rollercoaster, The Big One, to one of the 12 family rides on Nickelodeon Land. Catering team members could be responsible for setting up an outlet, serving guests, cooking, cleaning and training. Retail staff sell gifts, souvenirs and snacks to guests from one of the many retail units on park. Park Services are responsible for the upkeep of Blackpool Pleasure Beach and its many facilities and roles include park rangers, car park attendants and ground maintenance. As well as events and rides, 2023 there will also be lots of celebrations as the famous Big Dipper rollercoaster enters its 100th year of operation.

Blackpool Pleasure Beach

HOW MUCH YOU’LL GET PAID

Blackpool Pleasure Beach offers excellent rates of pay for staff. Employees between 16 and 21 will be paid £10.18 per hour and those aged 21 and above will receive £10.50 per hour. In addition to a great rate of pay, staff can also enjoy a number of benefits. Blackpool Pleasure Beach offers employees flexible shift patterns and both full and part-time positions are available. Employees also receive a season pass for the park and free eTickets for friends and family plus discounts off food and drink at the park and discounts at other local businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

WHY WORK AT THE PLEASURE BEACH?

Sara Boswell, Head of HR at Blackpool Pleasure Beach, comments “Blackpool Pleasure Beach is a great option for anyone who is looking for employment during the 2023 season. As well as excellent rates of pay and great benefits, employees really have the opportunity to develop their skills and progress their careers”. To apply visit https://www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com/jobs/

Advertisement Hide Ad