Anyone who has had a flight cancelled, or has been affected by the disruption, can bring proof of their flight to the park’s Ticket Centre and receive the park’s discounted online price instead of the normal daily gate price on the day.

Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s ‘Jubilation Celebrations’ take place daily from Thursday June 2 until Sunday June 5.

Throughout the event, The Hub at Blackpool Pleasure Beach will be transformed into a venue fit for a queen.

The Icon ride at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Daily activities taking place in The Hub include Jubilee biscuit decorating, crown making plus live entertainment. Delicious food and drink will also be available.

On Saturday June 4, the park opens until 10pm and guests can ride into the night on the UK’s tallest rollercoaster the Big One, check out the twists, turns and acceleration of ICON at twilight, enjoy a night race on the Grand National and ride into dusk on the Big Dipper.

Younger guests can meet up with Paw Patrol and other characters at the UK’s only Nickelodeon Land with its 12 amazing rides before checking out the world’s first Wallace & Gromit ride, Thrill-O-Matic.

CEO of Blackpool Pleasure Beach, Amanda Thompson OBE, said: “I have seen the airline disruption stories and wanted to do something to help people who have had their travel plans ruined, have the chance to make memories and have a fantastic fun time with us.

" I hope that this offer helps families enjoy the Jubilee weekend together and celebrate this royal milestone in style.”

Anyone wishing to take advantage of the discounted eTickets for those affected by air travel disruptions simply need to bring proof of their flight booking to the Ticket Centre at Blackpool Pleasure Beach on any date between Thursday June 2 and Friday June 10.

Family owned and run since it first opened back in 1896, Blackpool Pleasure Beach is the world’s most ride intensive amusement park.