Across the town, eleven planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.
They include new flats, a new HMO (House in multiple occupation) and changes to Aldi amogst other applications.
Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.
1. All the applications submitted between Dec 4 and Dec 10
2. Application validated on Dec 4 for use of premises as 3 self contained serviced holiday flats.
3. Application validated on Dec 4 for use of premises as 6 self-contained serviced holiday flats.
4. Application validated on Dec 5 to rebuild of existing gate posts to create two wider vehicle entrances and enlargement of gates, following demolition of existing gate posts.
5. Application validated on Dec 5 for installation of accessible WC facility with overhead hoist located within the existing cloakroom adjacent the Floral Hall, construction of internal partitions, replacement of original timber floor with new floor finish (within the WC only) and opening up of existing doorways to facilitate access to the cloak room check in.
6. Application validated on Dec 5 for replacement of balcony enclosures with glass and associated guard rails
