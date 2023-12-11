5 . Application validated on Dec 5 for installation of accessible WC facility with overhead hoist located within the existing cloakroom adjacent the Floral Hall, construction of internal partitions, replacement of original timber floor with new floor finish (within the WC only) and opening up of existing doorways to facilitate access to the cloak room check in.

Application validated on Dec 5 for installation of accessible WC facility with overhead hoist located within the existing cloakroom adjacent the Floral Hall, construction of internal partitions, replacement of original timber floor with new floor finish (within the WC only) and opening up of existing doorways to facilitate access to the cloak room check in. Photo: Google Maps