Members of the Claremont First Steps Community Centre social clubs with their portrait of the Queen

Back in May, members of Claremont First Step Community Centre on Dickson Road, North Shore, created the image from more than a thousand tiny pieces of coloured glass-like diamante resin in a method called Diamond Art.

They proudly sent it to Buckingham Palace as part of the celebrations marking the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

Now they are delighted after Her Majesty sent them a letter thanking them for their efforts.

Claremont First Steps Community Centre members were delighted to be sent a card and letter by the Queen.

Cathy Adams, finance officer at the centre, said: "Our social and luncheon clubs wanted to do something special for the Queen and so we sent our portrait to the Palace.

"We knew we would get a reply eventually but did not imagine we would receive a reply so soon after the celebrations.

"I’m sure the Queen received hundreds of thousands of cards and gifts on her Jubilee.

"The Diamond Art photo of the Queen turned out to be a great project that excited all our members and they all had a turn of doing a bit as well

as our volunteers and staff.

"It turned out to be a real labour of love and once fully framed we were proud to send it to the Palace.

“Now we have been rewarded with a lovely personal letter on the Queen’s behalf and a beautiful card of Her Majesty which we are going to frame and hang in our

centre.

“Our members love getting involved in any local or national celebrations and we always try to incorporate them into our club days here at the centre.”

The Claremont centre hosts a social club on Tuesdays and a luncheon club on Fridays which are aimed at the over 50’s, with new members welcome.

On Wednesdays the centre runs a club which caters for people who have learning difficulties and complex needs.

Cathy added: “We have a computer suite which is available free of charge to anyone who needs to check up on their benefits and we are also available for advice and

guidance.”