Blackpool parkrun sees dozens take part at Stanley Park
The first Blackpool parkrun since the pandemic struck saw dozens take part.
Saturday, 24th July 2021, 6:56 pm
Updated
Saturday, 24th July 2021, 7:00 pm
Runners gathered at Stanley Park this morning with the event starting at 9pm. The event is two laps of the park
The free to enter 5km timed run has been postponed a number of times during the pandemic but fitness fanatics were finally able to take part today with thousands taking part across the country in different events.
