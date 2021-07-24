Blackpool parkrun sees dozens take part at Stanley Park

The first Blackpool parkrun since the pandemic struck saw dozens take part.

By James Graves
Saturday, 24th July 2021, 6:56 pm
Updated Saturday, 24th July 2021, 7:00 pm

Runners gathered at Stanley Park this morning with the event starting at 9pm. The event is two laps of the park

The free to enter 5km timed run has been postponed a number of times during the pandemic but fitness fanatics were finally able to take part today with thousands taking part across the country in different events.

Can you spot yourself in our photos?

Blackpool parkrun has taken place today
The run is two laps of the park
The event has been postponed previously due to the pandemic
People and children of all ages can take part
Happy to be over the line
A thumbs up!
Smiles all around
The event was free to enter
Unfortunately there was a lack of sunshine during the event
Runners took it in their stride
Dozens took part
Four legs as well as two were able to be on the run
Tangerine trio
Another thumbs up
