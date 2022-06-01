The 20 friends are raising funds for Brian House Children’s Hospice and have already raised more than £12,800, smashing the total raised from a similar challenge last year.

But with with more funds due to come in, they are hopeful of reaching a grand total of £20,000 for the Bispham-based hospice, once the campaign is complete.

The fundraisers - pictured at Blackpool FC's Bloomfield Road stadium - are all set for their three peaks challenge, beginning on Saturday June 4.

Their challenge is to scale Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon, the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales respectively, during an action-packed 24 hours from Saturday (June 4).

Last year they took part in the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge, climbing Pen-y-ghent, Whernside, and Ingleborough and later presenting £11,341 to the hospice, on Low More Road Bispham.

Jordan, a Stanley Primary School pupil who played for Clifton Rangers JFC, was struck by lightning during a one-to-one coaching session on the Common Edge playing fields on Tuesday, May 11 last year.

He was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital but tragically died.

Much-loved Blackpool youngster Jordan Banks died after being struck by lightning in Blackpool last year.

Joel Chappell, 37, of Watson Road, South Shore, who came up with the idea, is friends with Jordan’s mum and stepfather, Danielle and Dan Begg, along with the rest of the group. He said: "We have already received some amazing support and we would like to thank all those who have contributed funds so far.

"Others have helped in different ways by providing fuel or food for us on the day – the people of Blackpool have been outstanding,

"We’ll be doing our bit now, by completing this tough challenge.

"We’ve all been training hard and trying to get fit.

"At the end of the day we want to raise as much money as possible for Brian House, whose staff do an outstanding job caring for very poorly youngsters.”

He added: “We are all doing this to show our love and support for Jordan and his family and to keep his memory alive.

“To raise this amount of money so far is fantastic and to do it in memory of Jordan is even better as it was something that the family had wanted.”