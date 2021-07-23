Blackpool nursing home residents running their own shop

Shop ready for business - back row left to right. Diane Buckley. Jean Hamilton. Joyce Gillatt. Theresa Gleave. Doris Heslop. Front : Janet McDougall. Alan Gillatt

The Acorn Nursing Home, on Newton Drive, has set up a shop counter in the foyer of the home, well stocked with essentials.

And residents at the home are even running it themselves on a rota basis.

The idea was dreamed up by the home's activities coordinator, Samantha Hulmes, who says residents are loving the idea.

She said: "It means they can go down and choose what they want, rather than just having something sent up to their rooms, it gives them the chance to shop.

"We even stock birthday cards so if they want to send one to a relative, they have choice.

"And the residents who run the shop love it, they tell us they're getting ready to go to work in the morning and they have a bit of a spring in their step!

"The shop also raises funds towards residents' activities and entertainments, so it's a win-win situation."

The little shop sells greetings cards, chocolate and a range of toiletries such as hairspray and deodorant, essentials such as Sterident, tissues and even drinks kept nice and cool in a freezer.

As well as serving residents, the shop also sells to visitors to the 40-bed home, with the normal Covid-safety rules applying to ensure residents are kept safe.

This includes only serving those who have been clear on their latest lateral flow test.

One of those serving in the shop is Doris Heslop, 81, who used to work at the former Marton Post Office.

She said: "I've spent most of my life behind a counter so I'm used to it!

"It's a very good idea and it's nice to be able to use it as well, we can choose our own cards and chocolate."