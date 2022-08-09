Amy Friese-Greene, a nurse practitioner based at Blackpool’s Bloomfield Medical Centre, was enjoying a meal in the Billy Bobs restaurant with her, partner, children and grandchildren while on a four day break.

Suddenly one of the diners at a nearby table began to choke and it became clear that the teenager was in trouble.

Mum-of-two and grandmother Amy, who has held various roles across the nursing profession and has been in her current job for seven years, rushed across to help.

Blackpool nurse practitioner Amy Friese-Greene came to the rescue while on holiday in Disneyland Paris

The health worker, who lives in Bispham, said: “It’s really frightening when someone starts to choke, for the person themselves and the people with them.

"I could see she was in trouble, her face had reddened and she couldn’t clear whatever it was that was causing her to choke.

"I just stuck to the standard procedure – I made sure she was leaning forward and gave her five blows between their shoulder blades with what you call the heel of the hand.

Amy Friese-Greene at Disneyland Paris

"Then a piece of nacho shot out onto the plate.

"It wasn’t a large piece but it was quite wide and it had lodged in her throat and wouldn’t go down.

"It was such a relief to all of us when it came out!”

The teen’s family thanked Amy before she calmly went back to her table with the family.

Choking is listed as a major – and potentially fatal - hazard for very young children and older people but Amy added: “Anyone can choke on food and it is terrifying. The basic procedure is generally the best way to deal with it.”

At Bloomfield Medical Centre, practice manager Gary Cunliffe said Amy’s quick effort to help had come as no surprise.

He said: “Amy has helped out many patients that have needed that ‘extra mile care’ that she provides, often going over and above what is expected.

"Many terminally ill, housebound and isolated patients have been cared for by Amy when they, and their families, have needed it the most.