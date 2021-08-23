Blackpool Night Run for Brian House Children's Hospice set to shine again this year

The Blackpool Night Run will go ahead at 8.30pm on Wednesday, September 1 at the Tower Festival Headland.

The event was first held in 2019, when 6,000 people ran 7.5km under the Illuminations and raised a staggering £78,000 for Brian House Children's Hospice in Bispham.

The pandemic dashed hopes for the run last year, but more than 800 people still took the streets for a virtual Night Run, raising a total of £24,500.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brian House’s Amanda Swarbrick took part in last year’s virtual Blackpool Night Run with friends to raise money for Brian House. Pic: Brian House

Amanda Swarbrick, 31, a healthcare assistant at the hospice, got involved with the virtual run last year with four friends and said she was pleased to be making a difference for local families.

She said: "Since starting at Brian House in early 2020, I’d seen lots of photos of the different events we hold, and heard how fantastic they were. They looked like such an amazing atmosphere; everyone pulling together to raise money. It was definitely something I wanted to be part of."

Amanda and her friends pounded the prom during the virtual night run on the day it should have taken place, before Covid restrictions took hold.

She continued: "It was lovely – we saw other people wearing Night Run t-shirts and gave them a wave.

"It’s hard to describe the impact taking part in an event like Night Run has on the hospice. Seeing the children when they come into the hospice, or when we visit them at home, and the smiles on their faces as they are having a lovely time and making incredible memories, it’s priceless.

“I really enjoyed doing Night Run; it gave me something to focus on and I definitely felt like I was making a difference to our local families. I get to see first-hand where the money raised by amazing supporters goes, and how much it means to local fragile children and their families who need us. It’s a nice feeling to have been able to give something back. I’ll

definitely be doing it again."

Kirsty Miller, events manager for Brian House, added: “We are really looking forward to putting on our second Night Run event after the success of the first one, and seeing our amazing supporters taking part in a live event for us again.

“We have been working hard to ensure that this event is as safe as possible for all those taking part, and we’re confident that this will be yet another amazing event to be part of."

Entry to the Night Run is free, but participants are asked to try to raise sponsorship money to support Brian House.