Blackpool mum's campaign to give terminally ill husband dream trip to Grand Prix

Andrew and Nina Garwood

The last thing she would have expected to be doing was setting up a crowdfunding campaign to try a pay for a family trip to a Grand Prix at Silverstone.

But that was before the family received the heartbreaking news that 49 year old Andrew has terminal pancreatic cancer - and has been given just six months to live.

Nina, of Highcroft Avenue, Bispham, says the stark news has changed everything and all she can think about is making the most of the short time Andrew has left.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And that means that she is putting all her attention into the GoFundMe appeal to try and ensure her husband can finally get to watch a Formula One race live - something he has never done before.

Nina is hoping to raise £5,000 from the campaign, as she says the four best-view weekend tickets and accommodation would cost at least that, which she says they simply can’t afford.

But the Grand Prix is next month, on July 16-18, and the tickets are fast selling out.

Nina, also 49, admits that appealing for help did not come easily but now her priorities have changed.

She said: “I wrote on the crowdfunding page that ‘help’ is one of the hardest words to say - and it is.

“But pride doesn’t mean anything at all when someone you love is faced with something like this.

“When Andrew was diagnosed with inoperable pancreatic cancer it suddenly changed everything.

“I don’t care about the things that used to worry me before. This is more important because we have so little time left.”

The couple, who first met at Blackpool’s Palace nightclub, are just one year off their 30th wedding anniversary and they are close to their grown-up children, 30 year old Rachael and Jason, 27.

Nina works as an English teacher at Blackpool and The Fylde College and, until just six week ago, Andrew work working as a fibreglass laminator at Ferry Plastics in Thornton, She said:

“We have been married 30 years next year.

“We met at 17 and had two children by the time we were 21. We have had so many ups and downs in life with very little money.

”All I want is to give Andrew,a family holiday one that he can share memories with his children.

“Andrew is the kindest, selfless person you could ever wish to meet. “

Andrew has been hit by a number of health issues.

He was born with a hole in his heart but only found out 18 months ago.

When he started to feel tired and found he was burping a lot, he thought it might be linked to that.

A trip to the doctors initially led to a diagnosis of an upset stomach, and when he returned just six weeks ago, things became more serious when it was thought he had a ruptured hernia.

But a CT scan at hospital revealed it was far more serious - pancreatic cancer which had spread to other organs, with a life expectancy of just six months.

The whole family was devastated.

Nina said: “Andrew is the best dad anybody could wish for to our children Rachael and Jason.

“He has worked so hard throughout life and I want to give him this one thing before it’s too late.

“If anyone is able to give even a small amount it would mean so much. People have already been so kind, including Blackpool and the Fylde College who even donated some money.” So far, almost £1,500 has been raised.