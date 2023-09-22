A Blackpool woman is backing a national campaign calling for the Government to strengthen the law around the pavement parking.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mother-of-two Nicky Askew, 53, from Anchorsholme, is both visually and hearing impaired and says she and her guide dog face daily danger, which she hope the campaign by the Guide Dogs charity can help alleviate.

A dance fitness fanatic, Nicky takes great joy in her independence and attending her weekly classes, but because of her visual and hearing impairments, Nicky’s ability to judge traffic distance leaves her fearing for her life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Navigating a road with cars parked on the pavement leaves her constantly vulnerable to danger, as she is sometimes forced to step into the road, despite not being able to hear oncoming traffic very well, and asking for outside help isn’t always a safe option.

Nicky Askew with guide dog Unity.

Although Nicky’s guide dogs have been lifesaving, with her first guide dog Tillie winning a bravery award for saving her and her family from a house fire in 2015, she says her guide dog saves her life every day when navigating pavement parking.

It comes as new research from Guide Dogs shows that eight in 10 people admit to knowing that pavement parking impacts the safety of visually impaired pedestrians but continue to park on pavements regardless.

Nicky, who is registered blind from macular degeneration, extreme high myopia and nystagmus, as well as a scar on her retina. says the danger she faces often leaves her filled with fear and shaken long after she has returned home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s frightening, especially when you can’t hear properly to judge the distance of the traffic”, she said.

Getting past the pavement obstacles is a regular struggle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You have moments where you wonder if you will ever get past. By the time I get home I am normally shaking like a jelly.

“I experience pavement parking nearly every day. I have to change my routes, what time I travel, and where I travel, to avoid the worst of it.”

Nicky has grown increasingly frustrated by the lack of action on pavement parking, saying more needs to be done to support visually impaired people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve reported the issue to the council, but nothing seems to be done, it’s just swept under the carpet.” she said.

Nicky Askew with guide dog Unity

“It is about time we start looking after vulnerable people. To expect a visually impaired person to walk in the middle of the road is ludicrous.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would love to blindfold politicians and see how they felt knowing that at any second traffic could come.”

Nicky recalls a particularly harrowing experience where she was forced onto a busy road by parked cars when taking her young son to school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I felt a massive rush of anxiety stepping into the road”, she said.

The Guide Dogs charity is leading the campaign for the Government to clamp down on pavement parking.

“I had the dog in one hand and my six-year-old son in the other while in the middle of the road. It was frightening to think what could happen to us, especially my son. I had to sit down after I dropped him off before I was able to walk home."