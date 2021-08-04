Blackpool mum to trek Scottish Highlands to raise awareness for breast cancer in young people

Tina Hopes, 34, of Bletchley Close in Marton, found a lump in her breast in 2016 aged 29, some 16 months after the birth of her son Charlie.

After visiting her doctor, Tina was diagnosed with breast cancer and embarked on a gruelling journey which saw her undergo seven rounds of chemotherapy, 18 rounds of targeted therapy, a double mastectomy, radiotherapy and a full lymph node clearance.

She finished her treatment plan in June 2017, but still continues to have monthly injections and takes hormone tablets daily.

Blackpool mum and breast cancer survivor Tina Hopes is taking part in a Scottish Highlands trek to raise money for breast cancer charity Coppafeel.

The treatment and support she received from resort medics inspired her to pursue a career in nursing, and she hopes to begin a nursing course in September and currently works as a healthcare assistant at Blackpool Vic.

Almost five years later, Tina decided she wanted to raise awareness of breast cancer in young people.

She has signed up to take part in a Scottish Highlands trek in aid of breast cancer charity Coppafeel, which works to raise awareness of the disease in younger people after its founder Kristin Hallenga was diagnosed with cancer aged 23.

Tina said: "I found a lump in my breast but the doctor felt a lump under my arm as well, which I didn't know was there until then.

"I had all my treatment and operation at the Vic and my radiotherapy at Royal Preston, and everyone was amazing. It was hard, but I just wanted to get on with it. My son was my focus.

"If I'd known I could have got breast cancer at 29 I would have checked more, and that's why this charity means so much to me because it's quite targeted towards young people."

Tina will take part in a 100km Scottish Highlands trek over five days in September to raise money for Coppafeel, alongside hundreds of other woman around the UK and celebrities including Emma Willis and Giovanna Fletcher.

According to Cancer Research UK, breast cancer cases are higher in older females, but between 2015 and 2017 around 237 women aged between 25 and 29 were diagnosed with breast cancer each year.