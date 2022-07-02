Janet, a retired estate agent, and daughter Olivia, a hairdresser, turned around two properties - one in Blackpool and one in Fleetwood - within 12 months, accumulating more than £54,000 in profit from both transactions.

>>>”Boringly slow”: Read what our reviewer made of the programme

They were one of six teams in the TV competition fronted by designer George Clarke, all of whom were given £100,000 to buy a property and renovate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Screenshot of the mum and daughter team winning Flipping Fast.

The team who made the most profit within the year got to take the profit and the £100,000 cash, but they risked being disqualified if they spend even a penny over the budget

The Blackpool team lead the way through much of the competition, believeing their tactic of dressing homes to look like showhomes was the best tactic.

Taling about their hopes of winning, Janet said: "We'd want to start a company and for me it would be nice to have a bit more respect for myself than just working rubbish jobs that you get offered at over 60."

Olivia said:"It would be a dream. We've not just done it for money, we've done it because it's something we really want to do."

Janet (left) and daughter Olivia from Blackpool. Screenshot from Channel 4

The pair were pushed all the way by brothers Ricky and Andrew from South Wales, and Norfolk couple Pamela and Gordon.

On winning, neither of the Lancashire lasses could quite believe it. Holding back tears, Olivia said: "I've no words".

Mum Janet said: "We've got a family business, darling! We're on!"

Both said that they'd be "straight online" looking for new investment opportunities when filming stopped.