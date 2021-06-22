Blackpool mother reveals 27 NHS workers fought to save her 27-year-old son who died in motorbike crash

Jennifer Brooks revealed on her Twitter account that 27 NHS workers fought to save 27-year-old Sam Cardwell following the crash in South Shore, and that she was given the opportunity to say goodbye to him.

Sam was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital and he was later transferred to Royal Preston Hospital where he sadly died.

Jennifer tweeted: “I’m a nurse but what the staff at Blackpool Victoria Hospital did yesterday was incredible.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

27 medics battled to save Sam Cardwell's life

“They tried so hard for my boy. At one point the police told us 27 people were working to save him and they did for a while they got his heart going and him breathing. I got the chance to say goodbye.”

Police were called to Ansdell Road at 2.05am following reports that a Benelli TNT travelling towards Waterloo Road had come off the carriageway while negotiating a bend, mounted the pavement and crashed into a stationary Honda Jazz. Sam was riding the Benelli motorbike.

Following his death, Jennifer tweeted: “My son has died and my heart is broken.”

More than 5,000 comments were left with people sending her condolences and it was also liked more than 45,000 times.

On Sunday, Blackpool Police released a tribute from Sam’s family.

They said: “Sam attended Montgomery High School, Bispham, which he left in 2010. He resided in the Blackpool area and will be sorely missed by his family and friends who would describe him as a gentle, kind, enthusiastic soul who was always happy.

“We would like to thank family and friends for their ongoing support and would also like to thank passers by who helped Sam following the collision, as well as North West Ambulance

Service and staff at both Blackpool Victoria Hospital and Royal Preston Hospital for their care and dignified response throughout the incident.”

Resort detectives are still examining the crash and are making an appeal for information leading up to the incident.

Sgt Andrew Hemingway, of West Tactical Operations, said: “This collision has tragically resulted in a Sam losing his life and my thoughts remain with his loved ones at this extremely difficult time.