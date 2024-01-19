Blackpool mental health charity receives donation to help fund children's centre

A Blackpool-based charity that offers counselling for all has received a donation of £2,000 from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation. The donation will be used to help fund a new children’s centre in Bispham.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Blackpool-based charity that offers counselling for all has received a donation of £2,000 from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation.

Counselling in the Community received the donation from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation after being nominated by Sue Vinden, a customer consultant at the Society’s Blackpool branch on Birley Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The £2,000 donation will be used to help fund a new children’s centre in Bispham. The dedicated young person’s and children’s centre will be home to a team of dedicated play therapists who work with younger clients from the age of 4, and will include a sensory garden, four therapy rooms and a play therapy room.

Barbara Boyes (YBS), Stuart Hutton Brown (CIC) and Sue Vinden (YBS)

Barbara Boyes, manager of Yorkshire Building Society in Blackpool, said: “We are proud to be able to support Counselling in the Community in the Blackpool and Fylde area with this donation from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation. The work that they are doing to support the mental health of adults and children provides a real benefit in our community, and the new young persons’ and children’s centre will make a huge impact on the young people that use it.”

Stuart Hutton-Brown, Founder of Counselling in the Community, said: “We are really thankful for the donation from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation, it will help us continue to provide our services to the ever-growing need for the support of our community’s young people.”

Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation is funded through the Small Change Big Difference scheme where members donate the pennies from the interest on their accounts just once a year to help smaller charities around the UK.