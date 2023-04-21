News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool Marathon: Race times, road closures and where the races start - everything you need to know about this weekend's event

Hundreds of runners will descend on Blackpool Prom this weekend as the resort hosts its annual Festival marathon - this is everything you need to know.

By Lucinda Herbert
Published 21st Apr 2023, 04:55 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 07:53 BST

The Festival brings a full weekend of running events to Blackpool Promenade, with a marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and 2k races spread over two days.

For those taking part and for those cheering on loved ones or just enjoying the spectacle - here is everything you need to know.

When is the Blackpool Festival of Running?

Blackpool Festival of Running is on April 23, 2023. Credit: Mick Hall PhotosBlackpool Festival of Running is on April 23, 2023. Credit: Mick Hall Photos
The festival is held on Blackpool Promenade on Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 April, 2023. The shorter races take place on day one, with the marathon and half marathon on day two.

Will there be road closures in Blackpool this weekend?

It means the Prom will be closed to both traffic and pedestrians for 6 miles from Little Bispham to Squires Gate, from 9am – 2pm on Sunday 28 April.

A time limit of 7 hours has been enforced on the marathon due to restrictions on the road closure order granted by Blackpool Council.

Trams are unaffected.

What time do the races start?

Festival 10k - Saturday - 10.30amFestival 5k - Saturday - 1.00pmFestival 2k - Saturday - 2.00pm​Festival Marathon & Half Marathon - Sunday - 9.00am

Where do runners set off for the marathon?

The race headquarters is located on the Middle Walkway on North Promenade. This is north of Blackpool North Pier opposite the Grand and Imperial Hotels. Look over the first sea wall and you will see the HQ area. The nearest postcode is FY1 2JQ.

Will there be toilets at Blackpool Running Festival?

Portable toilets are available at the event, located near to the start/finish area. Make sure you don’t leave it until the last minute to use them, they will become very busy just before the start. There are toilets on the course, which are the ‘Danfo Superloos’. These require 40p to operate. We suggest taping a couple of coins to the back of your bib number just in case you may need to use the loos on the course.

What medical support will be available?

The team from Remote Medical Services will be on the course and at the finish. We hope you don’t need them, but are there if you do. Make sure you complete the medical information on the back of your bib number if you have any medical conditions, allergies or specific medical information that may be important.

Do marathon and half marathon runners set off together?

There are TWO starting lanes. Marathon runners line up facing South looking towards Blackpool Tower. Half Marathon runners line up facing North with their backs to Blackpool Tower. You must ensure you are in the correct lane, this is your responsibility.​Marathon & Half Marathon Split Point - Just after the 13 Mile point in the marathon, the two events split. You need to be in the correct coned lane (marathon to the left for lap 2, and half marathon and finish to the right). It will all be clearly signed and marshalled, but please be aware it is ultimately up to you to go the correct way.

