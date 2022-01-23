Blackpool man's thanks after his festive display raised vital funds for Cancer Research UK
A Blackpool man who turned his front garden into a festive winter wonderland over Christmas has thanked people who helped him raise funds for Cancer Research UK.
Michael Smith, 37, of Warbreck Drive, North Shore, raised £320 for the charity after passers-by put money in a collection post box in his garden.
Michael said: "I'd just like to say thanks for all the help I received, I really appreciate it.
"The money has now gone into the Cancer Research account.
"If as little as £30 can provide dialysis for one cancer patient, this can do it for 10, so it will come in useful."
His illuminated display featured 14 large items, including a 7ft teddy bear sent over from Japan, a drummer and Colonel in scarlet, green and gold uniforms, all the way from America and a reindeer from Germany.
Residents said the display cheered them up when they went past Michael's house.
His next display will be a ghoulish spectacular for Hallow'een in October.