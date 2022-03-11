Luke Jones, 24, of Admiral Point, Queens Promenade, is hoping to boost the finances of charity Mental Health UK, which supports people in need.

The HGV driver will need to cover around 100 miles on foot to complete the trek, which he will be attempting with only a brief break in Manchester, and he anticipates it will take around 30 hours.

He admits it will be tough but he is busy training for the challenge, which is due to get under way on Monday April 4.

Ex-army man Luke has suffered from mental health problems himself and admits he attempted to take his life when he was at his darkest place.

In taking on the challenge he is keen to raise awareness of mental health and support a good cause.

Luke, who grew up on Milbourne Street in the resort, said: “My problems started after a long term relationship ended at a similar time to me leaving the army.

"It was a difficult time and I felt I’d completely lost my purpose.

"I came back to live with my mum, I didn’t have my own place or a job at that time.

"I do think that while there is more awareness of mental health issues these days, there are still not enough resources to help people.

"They are too keen to prescribe medication, while I think therapy should be looked at as an earlier option, so people can talk about their issues.

"But I suppose medication is cheaper and quicker to deal with. That’s a big shame.

"A friend of mine had very serous problems too but it took far too long for him to even get an appointment. More help is definitely needed.”

Luke says he is now slowly getting himself back and he has a job and his own place.

As a Manchester United fan, he says the ‘Theatre of Dreams’ was the idea destination for his challenge.

Mental Health UK supports people affected by mental health problems including friends, family and carers.