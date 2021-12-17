Blackpool man's garden transformed into Christmas wonderland for cancer charity

Michael Smith with his Christmas decorations outside his home in North Shore

Michael, 37, has collected illuminated figures from all over the world to transform his garden on Warbreck Drive, North Shore, into an outdoor celebration of Christmas.

And he is hoping the display, featuring 14 large items, can help raise some well-needed funds for Cancer Research UK.

The collection includes a 7ft teddy bear sent over from Japan, a drummer and Colonel in scarlet, green and gold uniforms, all the way from America and a reindeer from Germany.

Michael Smith with his Santa an soldier figures

There are also two red and gold-uniformed trumpeters acquired from Edinburgh and two giant red and white candy canes, one of the 11ft high and the other nine ft, purchased from a travelling circus in Chorley.

He also has a jolly Santa figure, bought from the Dalmeny Hotel in St Annes, and not forgetting Michael's home-made Grinch sitting on his roof!

The display also includes a recording of Christmas carols.

Michael, an activities coordinator for a residential care unit in Fleetwood, said: "I have always loved Christmas and I have been collecting things for the past decade.

Santa flanked by two soldiers

"Every year I try and add something new to the collection and I've ended up buying some brilliant things from all over the world.

"I must have spent around £10,000 over the years but it has been money well spent - people tell me how much it cheers them up when they go past the house."

Some of the objects are so huge it is impossible for Michael to store them in his house and friends keep them for him in their garages.

Michael, who is originally from north London and has lived in Blackpool for 14 years, says he is keen to help Cancer Research for person reasons.

He said: "One of my best friends, Christine Cowen, died of cancer and I saw what a horrible illness is it.

"I was told recently that as little as £30 can provide dialysis for a cancer patient, so if I can raise £200 from this display, it will go to good use."

After Christmas is over the display will be packed a way until it is time for the next show.

But before Christmas 2022 there will be Michael's other display - his grand Halloween collection!