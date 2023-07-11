Cory Sharp, 33, of George Street, says Blackpool Council told him he would not be able to receive another one any sooner because the person who normally made those arrangements was on long-term sick.

It meant that not only could he not leave the house for two weeks, but a holiday he had been planning for months would have to be cancelled unless he could get another stick. within three days.

The council supplies aluminium sticks free of charge to residents who need them, but liaises with N-Vision, a charity with helps people with vision issues, to obtain them.

Blackpool man Cory Sharp sways he did not expect to have to wait two weeks for a replacement white stiuck

Cory, who lives alone, says he is almost totally reliant on the walking aid and can’t risk going out of the house without one.

He says he only managed to obtain one after his mother gave him the money to buy one and he was able to take his short break in Switzerland after all.

Cory says the council response was unacceptable.

However, Blackpool Council says the supply chain for the white cane involves another party- N-Vision- and was ordered as soon as possible via the charity.

Cory Sharp says he was unhappy about response to white stick call

Cory said: “The council is one of the main suppliers of white sticks and I can’t understand why it would have to take two weeks.

"If the person is off sick, surely they have someone else who can take over their role in the meantime?

"The white stick is literally a lifeline for me and if I’d have to wait two weeks, it would leave me housebound for that time.

"I try to live as active a life as possible but without a walking aid I would be at risk of having an accident and getting hurt.

"There is no way I could go on holiday without one.

"I was able to buy one from a college facility in just two days – why can’t the council, with all the resources open to them, somehow get one to me in that time?”

Cory ended up paying £60 for a more durable and longer-lasting graphite stick thanks to his mother helping him.

Although he is on benefits, he had been saving up for the short break since last year and was anxious about the prospect of having to cancel at the last minute.

His original stick broke last Wednesday (July 5) and he phoned the ouncil the following day, hoping the stick could arrve befire the Sunday when he was leaving for the trip.

A Blackpool Council Spokesperson said: “Blackpool Council does have an advisory service and provision for providing white canes to people.

“However, we received an email last week from N-Vision a local organisation providing services and support to anyone with reduced vision living in the area.

"We were advised that they had been approached by a resident needing a white cane and could they provide or order it and they asked if the council would pay the cost.

“This was immediately agreed on the same day that we were happy to do that as we have a close relationship with this organisation.

“Our understanding is that this white cane will be delivered shortly.”