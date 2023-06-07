And it’s something of a return to the Tower for YW Garry McCormick, who first visited the landmark on a visit with his family while only a youngster.

He still has an old black and white photo of that day.

YW (Yeoman Warden) McCormick, who was born in Blackpool and spent his earliest years in the resort, went on to live all over the UK and currently resides in Shirebrook, Nottinghamshire.

Garry McCormick is one of the latest 'Beefeater' recruits at the Tower of London

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He says his new role as a Yeoman Warder at the Tower of London is a great honour.

For 23 years he served as a Royal Air Force Regiment Gunner, serving on Air Defence systems, Field Squadrons, and Parachute Squadrons.

YW McCormick, who joined the Yeoman Warders with two other new recruits, said: “I find it very difficult to put into words the pride I feel in having been selected for the appointment of Yeoman Warder here at the Tower of London.

Young Garry McCormick with the Beefeaters back in 1968 when he was little lad

"It has been a lifelong ambition of mine since visiting the Tower in 1968 as a small child, when I had my photograph taken with a Yeoman Warder.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Apart from the honour of becoming new Yeoman Warders at the Tower, the three new recruits are also the first to begin their roles wearing the new cypher of His Majesty King Charles III.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They join 32 other Yeoman Warders who live and work at the Tower of London, alongside their families.

The role of Yeoman Warder, popularly known by the nickname ‘Beefeater’, descends from the band of warders who guarded the Tower of London and its prisoners from the reign of William the Conqueror.

The Yeoman Warders as they exist today were officially created in 1485 by Henry VIII as an extension of his personal protection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today they help to bring the Tower’s history alive for millions of visitors each year, sharing stories, posing for photographs, and leading their famous Yeoman Warder tours.