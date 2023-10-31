A Blackpool man tragically drowned in the sea in the early hours of the morning after a night out, an inquest heard.

CCTV cameras poignantly captured the last moments of Paul Ward, 46, of Bute Avenue, North Shore, as he made is way to the seafront a little after 3.20am in the early hours of May 25 this year.

He had been out with his partner Jemma to Bar 19, in Queen Street, on the night of Wednesday May 24 .

The pair had spent some time drinking in the bar but at some point they became separated and Jemma eventually returned home, expecting Paul to get back a little later.

Paul Wards body was found on beach in front of Blackpool Tower

But daughter Felicity became concerned when he didn’t return and after trying to find him on the prom, rang the police and reported him missing.

Police called after body found

At around 6.30am on May 25, police were called by a council cleaning worker who told them there was a body on the beach in front of Blackpool Tower, after he had been alerted to it by a passing cyclist.

Police found a number of superficial injuries on the body, including cuts and bruises in is arms, legs and chest - and Mr Ward was later identified.

Blackpool Coroners Court at the Town Hall

During the hearing at Blackpool Coroners Court on Tuesday October 31, coroner Alan Wilson asked pathologist Dr Shaktawat if the injuries were consistent with the abrasions caused from coming into contact with sand and rocks while being in the sea for some time.

Mr Shaktawat agreed and said he found the cause of death to be drowning, with heavy alcohol intake a secondary factor, following a toxicology report.

Mr Ward’s partner Jemma, responding to questions by Mr Wilson, affirmed that she and Mr Ward were both fairly intoxicated by the time she had last seen him.

See told the hearing that the devastating death of both his daughter and his mother quite close together had contributed to periods of low mood and the increasing amounts he had been drinking over the past two or three years.

But although he had once spoken about what it might be like to jump into the sea, she told the court that she did not take it seriously and she did not believe he had entered the water to deliberately take is own life.

She said Mr Ward, who had not worked for some time, often went to sit on a bench close to the sea after he had been out drinking, and she believed he may have lost his balance and fallen into the water on the morning of his death.

Caught on CCTV

Detective Inspector Stephen Montgomery attended the scene after police had been called.

He told the court that CCTV images on Queen Street showed that Mr Ward left Bar 19 at 3.21am and turned towards the seafront.

Cameras at the Metropole Hotel then showed him on the seafront at 3.23am.

The next footage is from cameras on the seafront showing Mr Ward’s body in the water at 4.52am.

Mr Wilson asked him: "The pathologist said the evidence showed the extensive cuts and bruises were consistent with the body being in the sea?

The policeman affirmed this.

Mr Wilson added: “You went to the scene and examined the body. Did you see anything that looked like a suspicious injury?”

Dep Insp Montgomery said that he had not.

Summing up, Mr Wilson recorded a narrative verdict, saying: “I believe it would be wrong to record a verdict of suicide, as I can’t be certain that Mr Ward was in the sea intentionally.

"Equally, I cannot speculate that he died an accidental death, and then try to fill in the gaps in the evidence we do have.