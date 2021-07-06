Blackpool man Big Ryan's fears over tumour op delays

Ryan Smith is worried that the small cancerous carcinoma growths under his eye are growing and will cause similar problems he had previously, if left too long

Ryan Smith, 35, of Harrowside, says the carcinoma growths on his face are getting larger and he fears they could affect his eyesight if nothing is done - but he says no progress appears to have been made in his case.

When his family made their own inquiries, they say they were told his case had been wrongly assigned five different hospital numbers which may have added to existing delays caused by the Covid pandemic.

Ryan, who has Gorlin Syndrome, which has previously caused him to need operations to remove Basal cell carcinoma growths (inset) says he did not want to criticise the NHS but is frightened and frustrated that no date has been made for the procedure. In September 2019 Ryan, who requires some extra support and is helped by his parents, was first referred by his GP at the Waterloo practice, South Shore, for the operation by a dermatology team at Clifton Hospital in St Annes.

Ryan Smith needed an operation in 2018 after experiencing similar problems

But after a number of consultation appointments with Clifton and Royal Preston Hospital staff, the family say progress appears to have ground to a halt.

A spokesman for Blackpool Clinical Commissioning Group said it was not possible to discuss individual cases.

Ryan, a prolific charity fundraiser who has often supported NHS staff at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, fears that if it is left untreated the problem will be worse than last time and said:

“It’s been nearly two years and nothing is happening.

“I’ve already got bad vision in my left eye and I’m worried now about how this will affect my other eye, it is really stressing me out.

“I don’t want to bad-mouth the NHS, the staff do such good work, but this is worrying me.”

Ryan’s dad David, 57, of Sawley Avenue, South Shore, said: “All through lockdown Ryan’s been doing all this charity work and has been putting every one first and giving chocolate to the harbour, helping with homeless and sending parcels to hospital staff at Blackpool Victoria.

“He’s upset he’s not getting treated and his face will look a mess.”