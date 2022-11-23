Blackpool man Michael Smith doesn’t do things by half measures when it comes to Christmas.

Post Office driver Michael, 38, has collected illuminated figures from all over the world to transform his garden on Warbreck Drive, North Shore, into an outdoor celebration of Christmas.

And he is hoping the display, featuring almost 20 items, can help raise some well-needed funds for Cancer Research UK.

He has just added to his collection, with some smaller figures including a cute elf.

The collection also includes a 7ft teddy bear sent over from Japan, a drummer and Colonel in scarlet, green and gold uniforms, all the way from America and a reindeer from Germany.

There are also two red and gold-uniformed trumpeters acquired from Edinburgh and two giant red and white candy canes, one of the 11ft high and the other nine ft, purchased from a travelling circus in Chorley.

He also has a jolly Santa figure, bought from the Dalmeny Hotel in St Annes, and not forgetting Michael’s home-made Grinch sitting on his roof!

The display also includes a recording of Christmas carols.

Michael said: "People tell me they call it the Christmas house and that it really cheers them up.

"I try and add to it every year and must have spent more than £10,000 altogether.

"People ask me about the rising electric bills but I save money on heating, so I’m not going to stop!”

If anyone wants to boost the fund, they can drop donations into the red letter box in the garden.

Michael also has a special ghoulish collection which is unleashed every Halloween.

Festive lights display in North Shore garden Michael Smith with his Santa and soldier figures outside his home on Warbreck Drive

Festive lights display in North Shore garden Michael Smith with his Christmas decorations outside his home in North Shore

Festive lights display in North Shore garden Penguins, an elf and a soldier help bring festive cheer to Michael Smith's front garden

Festive lights display in North Shore garden Some of the charming soldier figures in Michael Smith's festive front garden.