Blackpool lap dancing bar allowed to re-open after 'punter burned by dancer wielding aerosol can and lighter'

A lap dancing bar in Blackpool town centre, which was censured after a punter was burned, can now operate again.

Eden One in Queen Street was stripped of its sex entertainment licence last July after a 25-year-old man on a stag do was torched by a dancer wielding an aerosol can and a lighter – leaving him in hospital suffering from second-degree burns to his torso.

Eden One, in Queen Street, Blackpool town centre (Picture: Google)

There had also been complaints of customers being over-charged when using debit and credit cards to buy dances and drinks, Blackpool Magistrates’ Court was told.

But bosses there have been locked in talks with Blackpool Council, which led to a breakthrough.

The authority’s lawyer, Sharon Davies, told the court the bar’s licence had been “withdrawn due to management failing” which “involved customers being over-charged”.

She said: “It also involved the incident when a member of the public suffered burns when a dancer lit a can of hairspray, or similar type of aerosol, with a lighter and used it on him.

“We have been working with the operator and there have been changes in the way the club is managed, and we have agreed a consent order with conditions the club must obey. Each side will pay its own legal costs.”

At the meeting that saw Eden One lose its licence last summer, which was heard behind closed doors, councillors were shown CCTV of the man being burned, as well as other breaches of conditions.

Licence holder John Sayer accepted there had been a lack of proper management when the incident happened, but told the committee he wanted to work with officials to ensure it did not happen again.

But the committee said at the time it was concerned about the failings, and was “not satisfied” proposed changes would be enough.

