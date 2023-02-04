A 12-year-old lad from Blackpool has been targeted by bullies and called a “sissy” after growing his hair for a cancer charity.

Armfield Academy student Charles Godfrey-Brown hasn’t had a trim for more than two years but has a long overdue visit to the barbers pencilled in for next month.

He will then donate his locks to the Little Princess Trust, where they will be used to make a wig for a youngster undergoing chemotherapy.

Charles Godfrey-Brown has grown his hair and will be donating it to the Little Princess Trust

However, reaction to Charles’ flowing mane has been mixed. While most have commended the youngster, a small minority have used his hirsute appearance to question both his gender and sexuality.

Charles said: “I’ve had a lot of positive people come to me about my hair, the only downside is I get called a girl a lot. But I’m not really bothered. Most of the time it's people not knowing, but the people who do I just ignore them.

“Speaking to people about what I am doing and why I am doing it has helped me grow in confidence a lot.”

Charles is in year seven at the academy and is also a member of the Blackpool Youth Council. His parents Debbie and Gareth Godfrey-Brown were not surprised when their son came to them wanting to help another in need as they say this has always been in his nature.

Gareth said: “Charles gets quite a reaction from people for his hair, it can be good or bad. He deals really well with negative comments, people have called him all sorts like ‘sissy’ for having long hair. He’s had his hair pulled, girls at school have been asking about his sexuality because of his hair and asked him if he is trying to be a girl.”

“There have been genuine mistakes of course, people looking at him strangely going into the men's toilets. He’s had so much of a response but we are so proud of who he is and how he deals with it.”

Charles started growing his hair in year five when he attended Blackpool Gateway Academy, where he was the head boy. Alongside growing his hair for the Little Princess Trust, Charles has set up a just-giving page for donations to the charity.

Debbie said: “He really has shown true resilience with how he has acted towards negative comments. We are so proud of how he has reacted. People who know what he’s doing and why he is doing it have been so positive. Why wouldn’t you be? Charles wants to grow his hair again after it is cut in March to grow another wig for someone, that’s just him. If he can do something to help someone he will.

“We are so proud our son is the one growing his hair for charity not picking on someone for doing that. We wouldn’t have it any other way.”

You can donate to Charles’s Just Giving Page at: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/charles-godfrey-brown.