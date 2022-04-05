Blackpool knitters and crocheters wanted to help create a remembrance day poppy mural
Blackpool knitters and crocheters are invited to contribute to a craft project ahead of remembrance day.
Knitters and crocheters are wanted to help with a poppy cascade near Stanley Park.
A group of residents created a soldier memorial last year, on the corner of Newcastle Avenue and Breck Road, but they want to expand it in 2022.
The handmade mural will be hung from the trees, and will honour Blackpool war heroes.
Linda Ogden, chairwoman of the Belle-Vue strawberry gardens community group, said: “All the wool and the patterns are provided – we just need people to donate their time.
We ask for the poppies to be sent in before October, to give us time to prepare the mural.
We have no idea how big it will get – I don’t want to set a limit but I really want it to be special.
Contact Linda on 07794 565 199 to get involved.