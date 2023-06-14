Rox Casson is in special training for the endeavour, a charity event in honour of Rox’s mother, Susan, who died from a brain tumour in 2019 aged just 53.

Rox, 31, a member of the Kaidokan Judo Academy, will take up the challenge at the academy’s base on Amy Johnson South Shore, on August 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support the National Brain Appeal, which is raising funds for pioneering research to improve outcomes for ‘one in six’ neurological patients.

Rox Casson will take on 100 opponents in just two hours as part of a fundraiser for charity.

Rox, from South Shore said: “Fighting 100 opponents as an endurance event is something done in specific Japanese martial arts, in something called the 100-man kumite, but it is rarely done outside of karate styles.

"The idea is to make it as big a challenge as I can, so I am looking to involve high calibre opponents who will really test me.

"Obviously it is going to be more difficult than anything I have done in the sport so far, so I am undergoing extreme training with my coach over the next couple of months, including a diet plan.”

Rox Casson with mum Susan, who died from a brain tumour aged just 53

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even the prospect of possible defeat in any of the fights will not interrupt the plan to tackle 100 judo combatants in the given two hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If that happens I'll just have to get on with it and carry on regardless,” Rox said.

"If it was easy it wouldn’t be too much of a challenge!”

Members of the public will also have a chance to attend the event, which will be taking place in the day at 6pm.

Rox said: “For those who want to come down and watch, there is an option for the local community to donate towards the cause, and they can stay and spectate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Apart from the challenge I am hoping to raise as much money as possibly and hopefully do some good for the charity.

"My mother was always there to watch, to pick me up from sessions, spectating at competitions – when she died it was a devastating loss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If I can help other families by doing this, it will be worth doing.”