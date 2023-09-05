News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool judo exponent takes on 100 fights in just three hours

Blackpool judo exponent Rox Casson completed 100 fights in just three hours as part of a mammoth martial arts challenge.
By Richard Hunt
Published 5th Sep 2023, 15:25 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 15:25 BST
Rox, a member of the Kaidokan Judo Academy, took on a dozen opponents several times over in a feat based on the Japanese 100-man kumite, normally attempted in takekwon-do.

In addition to taking on that challenge, Rox succeeded in raising an impressive £2,600 for charity the National Brain Appeal, which is supporting pioneering research to improve outcomes for ‘one in six’ neurological patients.

Rox Casson (right) during the 100 combats judo challenge.
Rox Casson (right) during the 100 combats judo challenge.
It’s a cause close to Rox’s heart, as their mother Susan died from a brain tumour in 2019 aged just 53.

Rox, from South Shore, said Susan had been a tower of strength to him over the years and he staged the event in her honour.

Rox, initially planned to take on 100 actual opponents but it proved logistically difficult to get so many combatants together, so the target was changed to a marathon of 100 rounds.

However, it was all the more testing as Rox took on senior black belts and teachers at the Academy, which is based at Amy Johnson Way, South Shore.

Rox Casson during the challenge
Rox Casson during the challenge
Rox, who has attained the grade of brown belt, one below black, said: “It really was physically challenging but it hasn’t put me off.

"Next year I may try it again in another combat sport, like boxing or taekwon-do, and raise money for a different charity.”

The 31 year old added: “I’d like to thank my opponents or making it possible an the 50-odd spectators who helped raise funds on the day.”

A charity fundraising page is still live.

To help the fund visit here.

