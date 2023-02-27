Blackpool Council is hosting the event which is designed to bring everyone together to celebrate women and girls, and raise awareness of issues affecting women on the Fylde coast.

It comes three days after International Women’s Day (8 March 2023) – a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.Cllr Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council, said: “International Women’s Day is a celebratory occasion and our event at the Winter Gardens promises to be just that – a celebration of women and girls, what they have achieved and can achieve despite adversities that some may face because of their gender. Everyone is welcome to attend."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What happens at the IWD festival?

IWD Festival 2023

The event will include inspirational talks from local comedian and writer, Ruth E Cockburn and local author and poet, Nathan Parker, along with a dance performance from local dance company Kelly Amelia Dance. There will also be talks by the Mayor of Blackpool, Cllr Kathryn Benson and Blackpool Council Leader, Cllr Lynn Williams.

A number of charities and organisations will have stands at the event, where you can find information and advice. Some of these include Fylde Coast Women’s Aid, Girlguiding Lancashire West, Labour Women’s Forum, and Active Blackpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is the #ItStopsHere campaign?

a dance performance from Kelly Amelia at the IWD Festival

Blackpool’s International Women’s Day festival is being organised as part of #ItStopsHere - a movement to make the resort’s streets safer for women and girls, and end gender-based violence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s led by the Empowerment charity, and backed by Blackpool Council and the Safer Streets fund.

Cllr Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council said: "As a Council, we are committed to making Blackpool a safe place for women, children and families, residents and visitors alike and in conjunction with various partnerships and the local community we have already taken steps to improve the safety of women and girls in Blackpool.”

Who can attend the International Women’s Day festival?