Blackpool inquest: Inquest to begin into death of Blackpool woman Anne Shirley Bromley
An inquest will look into the death of a 90 year old Blackpool woman tomorrow (Tuesday May 9).
By Richard Hunt
Published 8th May 2023, 10:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th May 2023, 10:41 BST
The hearing, beginning at 1pm at Blackpool Town Hall, will examine the death of Anne Shirley Bromley, who died in the town on February 4 this year.
An inquest is an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding a person’s death.
It aims to find out who the deceased was, and how, when and where they died, in order for their death to be registered.