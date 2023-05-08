News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Zoe Ball drops out of presenting King Charles coronation concert
1 hour ago Car left dangling over canal as passenger escapes into water
2 hours ago Dogs shot dead and man tasered in street by Met Police
2 hours ago Met Office says when hot weather will hit after bank holiday washout
3 hours ago Major change to GP appointments set to affect millions
23 hours ago UK National Lottery player comes forward to claim £46.2 million prize

Blackpool inquest: Inquest to begin into death of Blackpool woman Anne Shirley Bromley

An inquest will look into the death of a 90 year old Blackpool woman tomorrow (Tuesday May 9).

By Richard Hunt
Published 8th May 2023, 10:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th May 2023, 10:41 BST

The hearing, beginning at 1pm at Blackpool Town Hall, will examine the death of Anne Shirley Bromley, who died in the town on February 4 this year.

An inquest is an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding a person’s death.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It aims to find out who the deceased was, and how, when and where they died, in order for their death to be registered.

The inquest of Anne Shirley Bromley will be held at Blackpool Town HallThe inquest of Anne Shirley Bromley will be held at Blackpool Town Hall
The inquest of Anne Shirley Bromley will be held at Blackpool Town Hall
Related topics:Blackpool