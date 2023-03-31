Blackpool Indian restaurants and takeaways: these are five with five-star hygiene ratings
Fancy an Indian tonight? Well, know you are in safe hands with these perfectly rated takeaways...
By Tony Durkin
Published 31st Mar 2023, 16:00 BST
All food serving businesses in Blackpool are checked by the Food Standards Agency (FSA), and given a rating between 0 and 5 based on how hygienically food is handled, with 5 being the best.
The Gazette has scoured the FSA website for those establishments with the top rating, and collected the Indian restaurants and takeaways which serve Indian food.
Take a look at the five cleanest Indian takeaways and restaurants in Blackpool below:
