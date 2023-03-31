News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
2 hours ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
4 hours ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
4 hours ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
5 hours ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
5 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

Blackpool Indian restaurants and takeaways: these are five with five-star hygiene ratings

Fancy an Indian tonight? Well, know you are in safe hands with these perfectly rated takeaways...

By Tony Durkin
Published 31st Mar 2023, 16:00 BST

All food serving businesses in Blackpool are checked by the Food Standards Agency (FSA), and given a rating between 0 and 5 based on how hygienically food is handled, with 5 being the best.

The Gazette has scoured the FSA website for those establishments with the top rating, and collected the Indian restaurants and takeaways which serve Indian food.

Take a look at the five cleanest Indian takeaways and restaurants in Blackpool below:

The Indian takeaways and restaurants in Blackpool with top hygiene ratings- ordered by most recent rating.

1. Cleanest Indian takeaways and restaurants

The Indian takeaways and restaurants in Blackpool with top hygiene ratings- ordered by most recent rating. Photo: submit

Photo Sales
5A Cherry Tree Road, Marton, FY4 4NY. Rated 5 star on March 26, 2019.

2. Ali's Fast Food

5A Cherry Tree Road, Marton, FY4 4NY. Rated 5 star on March 26, 2019. Photo: submit

Photo Sales
48 Clifton Street, FY1 1JP. Rated 5 star on October 12, 2020.

3. East4West

48 Clifton Street, FY1 1JP. Rated 5 star on October 12, 2020. Photo: submit

Photo Sales
406-408 Talbot Road, FY3 7AY. Rated 5 star on September 23, 2021.

4. Gulshan Grill

406-408 Talbot Road, FY3 7AY. Rated 5 star on September 23, 2021. Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
BlackpoolFood Standards AgencyThe Gazette