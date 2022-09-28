Eight lads from Thornton Cleveleys Football Club under 12 Blacks set off from Starr Gate for the 8km trek to try and get money together to buy medals, trophies, for tournament entries and their Christmas party.

Coaches, mums and dads walked with them and along the way they stopped to draw images in the sand and light up toys, rounding the evening off with a chippy supper at Top Chippy in Red Bank Road.

They raised £400 for their club.

The team from Blackpool FC under 12s who walked the length of the lights to raise money for their squad

Midfielder Ollie Butcher said: “I enjoyed doing the Illumathon because I got to spend time with my team mates and I had a fun time. I felt good at the end because we raised lots of money for the team.”

Team manager Greg Paul said: “They had a terrific evening of team bonding to round off brilliant day.”