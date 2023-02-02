Blackpool Council has announced that the Illuminations season will start on Friday, September 1 and run until Monday, January 1, 2024.

The decision follows the release of new figures showing an 18 per cent increase in promenade footfall during November and December over what was a spectacular performance in 2021.

The footfall also shows an increase of almost 60 per cent compared to the pre-pandemic year of 2019.

Blackpool Illuminations will be extended again this year after the huge success the first time. Photo: Sean Conboy

The latest figures reveal that the Christmas By The Sea event also proved an invaluable boost to Blackpool’s tourism economy.

Promenade footfall for the period of the Christmas event (November 18 to January 2 inclusive) was recorded at over 6 million, an increase of more than 10 per cent compared to 2021 which was again an exceptional year in terms of growth in visitor numbers.

Coun Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council, said: “The figures demonstrate the very significant economic impact of the Illuminations extension coupled with the Christmas By The Sea event.

The success of the Blackpool Illuminations extension demonstrated how popular the attraction still is Photo: Sean Conboy

“All of the statistical and anecdotal evidence from tourism businesses, with some reporting record levels of trading during the winter months, suggests that we have found a winning formula to extend Blackpool’s season.

"That is something we very much want to sustain and build upon.”

The Christmas By The Sea campaign, which ran on the Tower Festival Headland, included a free skating rink, artificial snowfalls, light projection shows, log cabins, and large-scale light installations. It was sponsored by TalkTalk and Blackpool’s Tourism Improvement District.

Coun Williams confirmed that discussions were already underway with potential sponsors to facilitate the return of Christmas By The Sea in 2023.

These exciting new attractions were added to Blackpool Illuminations in 2022 Photo: Sean Conboy

The event has been shortlisted in the Large Event Of The Year category in the Lancashire Tourism Awards due to be staged at Blackpool’s new Conference & Exhibition Centre on February 7.