Blackpool house to transform into Christmas wonderland for Brian House Children's Hospice

A Blackpool couple will transform their Norbreck home into a winter wonderland on Wednesday December 18, to raise money for Brian House Children's Hospice.

The event will take place at 21 Mossom Lane, Norbreck, from 4.30pm to 8.30pm.

The reindeer display from last year's Mossom Lane Christmas event.

Jon and Michelle Nicholheld the Christmas fundraiser for the first time last year, and decided to continue in 2019 after successfully raising over £1700 for the Bispham children's hospice.

Jon said: "Myself and Michelle are both business owners, we had attended a few of the hospice's charity nights and decided after that to do our own fundraising.

"We do these events for both Halloween and Christmas, they both look absolutely amazing, you'd think it was all real."

The family event will include a Santa's grotto, life-sized reindeer, "Harry- the holidays are coming truck," music from local choirs and Thornton Cleveleys brass band, free refreshments and a raffle.

Local businesses have rallied together to donate prizes for the raffle, and Jon and Michelle have wrapped over 500 chocolate selection boxes for visiting children.

He said: "We have so many amazing things going on for children.

"The event is free, nobody is obligated to donate but any donations that are made will be going to Brian House.

"Because it's free, it helps out families with children who may not be able to afford to take them to to other grottos or displays.

"We want to put something back into the community, so we provide this for everyone and raise money for charity at the same time."