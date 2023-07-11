Haven’s Blackpool holiday parks Cala Gran and Marton Mere have 100 jobs up for grabs this summer, providing a real boost to the local economy.

Haven is calling on jobseekers to apply for various positions from full to part-time roles, evening and weekend working hours and multi-functional positions across various departments, including food & beverage, housekeeping, and leisure & activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Almost 30 per cent of all park team members are aged 16-20 and almost one in five team members are aged over 50 years. All roles will be offered on a seasonal basis with a particular focus on attracting either students in current or post-education as well as individuals looking for part-time, summer employment.

Haven's Cala Gran Holiday Park in Blackpool

‘Our guests are at the heart of everything we do’

Head of Talent Acquisition, Nola Ferguson, said: “At Haven, our guests are at the heart of everything we do, and we are looking for jobseekers of all ages and backgrounds with a passion for delivering excellent service to ensure that our guests have the best possible holiday experience.

“With the UK staycation market booming, we have over 1,500 fantastic roles available at our parks, whether candidates are seeking a terrific opportunity to grow their career in hospitality or an age-friendly employer that embraces the benefits that age-diversity brings to our family centric holiday parks. To ensure that new hires get the support and guidance they need, we have a comprehensive training programme in place for every role.”

Haven has already invested over £230 million in parks across 2021 and 2022 with a commitment to upgrading and modernising all holiday sites to offer guests an unforgettable holiday experience.

Haven have 100 jobs up for grabs at their Blackpool holiday parks Cala Gran and Marton Mere

Advertisement Hide Ad