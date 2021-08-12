Blackpool hits back at 'sensational' tabloid claims of drug users cooking heroin at school gates

People say the problems faced by Blackpool can be found all over the country

In a recent article, the tabloid claimed 'dealers are delivering drugs by e-scooter in Blackpool as users take heroin and cocaine in front of children going to school' and 'wraps of heroin are being traded for just £10'.

Drug use remains a problem in the resort, with 42 people dying as a result of a drug overdose last year - the highest drug related death rate in England and Wales.

But locals stood their ground and said such problems were not unique to the Blackpool area.

A sunny day on Blackpool Promenade

Councillor Tony Williams said: "Drug use in Blackpool does happen, but it's not just Blackpool - it's all over the country. The access and availability of drugs means big money for some people, and that's what is driving it.

"I do think that we have a serious problem here in Blackpool, and it needs to be sorted. Firstly we need to cut the supply, if we cut the supply we stop the trade - but for as long as there is money to be made, these people will persist."

Coun Williams said he will meet with new police and crime commissioner Andrew James Snowden next week to discuss the fight against the illegal drug trade in the area.

He added: "We are an easy target for sensational headlines. We are Britain's most popular tourist destination, so anything you see in Blackpool will get a headline. But this problem is rife throughout the whole of the country.

But others agreed that the town was in dire need of improvement

"We receive attention because we are a popular place, everybody knows us. We're a famous town and we do get pinpointed because of that, though it's a national problem. But my focus is Blackpool, and what we can do here to get rid of people who trade in misery.

"I would like to see much tougher action in Blackpool."

Blackpool residents offered their own opinions about the article, which also looked at poverty and the town's low life expectancy compared to other parts of the country.

Chris Webb, chair of trustees for Counselling in the Community, said: "Sadly when the town has had £1.2b ripped away since 2010 these shocking statistics are the consequence.

"Our town has some amazing people, charities and local businesses trying to improve it but we need proper long term support nationally to combat the issues of homelessness, health and life expectancy, unemployment, drug and alcohol addiction in Blackpool.

"These can’t be left to a Council still having to make cuts and functioning with less than half the income it receives from the Government than 10 years ago."

Joan Kelly said: "There's a dark side to every city or town, not just Blackpool. I live in the centre of Blackpool, it does have a problem but nothing beats coming out looking to my left and the top of the Tower is looking back, I'll never change it for anything, I love it."

Debbie Lamb said: "No matter where you live there is a bad side. I lived in Blackpool for a long, long time and never once experienced trouble."

But John Whitehouse said: "Unfortunately the article is true and highlights very real problems that do exist in the town that our council keeps trying to sweep under the carpet rather than trying to fix."

NHS FIGHT AGAINST ALCOHOL, DRUGS, SMOKING AND MORE

Life expectancy in Blackpool is low compared to other parts of the county, with men on average making it to 74-and-a-half years of age, while women reach 79-and-a-half. More than a third of the town's residents die before the age of 75.

Health risk factors, including smoking, and alcohol, are 'prevalent in coastal towns' according to a report published last month by Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty. He said: "Coastal areas are some the most beautiful, vibrant and historic places in the country. They also have some of the worst health outcomes with low life expectancy and high rates of many major diseases. These communities have often been overlooked by governments and the ill-health hidden because their outcomes are merged with wealthier inland areas.

“If we do not tackle the health problems of coastal communities vigorously and systematically there will be a long tail of preventable ill health which will get worse as current populations age.”

The report found that 23.4 per cent of Blackpool adults smoke, rising to 37 per cent in adults with routine or manual jobs.

Indicators of poor diet, excess weight, alcohol use and physical activity are also significantly worse than the national average.

Dr Ben Butler-Reid, a GP at Highfield Surgery in Blackpool and clinical director for NHS Blackpool and NHS Fylde and Wyre CCG, said: “The Fylde coast is similar to other areas highlighted in the report and struggles to attract the same number of staff as inland areas.

“There are a number of strategies in place to improve the number of new starters, as well as retention schemes for existing staff, but this is against a background of national health and care staff shortages. Health and care partners continue to work collaboratively to improve staffing levels, in partnership with local colleges and universities.