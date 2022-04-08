Dance Floor Heroes gives contestants the opportunity to learn with a professional partner for six weeks, perform live at the Empress Ballroom, wear costumes straight off the Strictly Floor and be judged by a star studded panel.

Last year, under the previous name Strictly NHS, the dance competition raised more than £26,000 for the NHS, through the Blue Skies Hospital Fund.

The team behind the show have brought it back to make more dance dreams a reality, but this time, the opportunity was given to all over 18.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Applications to take part have now closed, but the lucky chosen few, put through to The Heats, will now battle it out to gain a place on the main show next February.

Blackpool Heats took place on April 3 in the Pavilion at the Winter Gardens, with contestants firstly put through their paces by dance professional, Lydia Dickinson.

They got to perform in front of the Dance Floor Heroes Team, who scored their abilities.

They also took part in team building activities, screen tests and interviews.

Ali Slinger, Creative Director of the project, said: “The contestants were scored on literally everything.

"We wanted to see what they were made of and their enthusiasm for the show.

"The reason for The heats is to get the very best line up possible for the Live show, but also give contestants the chance to meet us and have a day to remember!"

Dance Floor Heroes is raising money for Blackpool born charity, Tia's Crown, which provides support for mental and physical well-being through dance.

It offers free dance sessions, plus provides grants for mental health projects too.

The heats will now travel across the UK, hitting Leeds next on May 7 before moving on to Birmingham, Bristol and Hampshire during the summer.

The Blackpool heats were sponsored by Blackpool Promotions.

The grand finals of Dance Floor Heroes will be held at the Empress Ballroom, on Friday February 24 2023 and will be live streamed too.