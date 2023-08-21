New research has revealed Blackpool has the 8th most police officers in the UK.

New research has revealed Blackpool has the 8th most police officers in the UK following Solihull, Bolton and Wolverhampton forces as the largest three.

The study, conducted by security experts at ADT, analysed the numbers of police force staff in each town and city. In theory, studies have indicated that where police force numbers are higher, crime is much more likely to be lower.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The research looks at the number of police force staff for each city, calculated per 1,000 of the population for each town and city. Blackpool falls 8th in the table with 23 officers per 1,000 people in the area.

Solihull, which is a market town located in the West Midlands of England, has the highest police force numbers in the UK, per 1,000 of the population. As of 2022, Solihull has 61 police force workers per 1,000 people, the town is also under the West Midlands Police Force. Despite this, however, Solihull had the highest burglary rate, per 1,000 of the town's population, in the UK.

Bolton, which resides under the Greater Manchester Police Force, has the second-largest police force in the UK. Per 1,000 of Bolton’s population, there are 38 police force workers, just over half as many as Solihull. Again, despite this, Bolton had the second-highest crime rate and fourth-highest burglary rate in the UK, per 1,000 people.

Wolverhampton, a city in the West Midlands and as such is under the West Midlands Police Force, has the third-largest police force in the UK. Per 1,000 of the city’s population, there are 35 police force workers. Wolverhampton also ranked in the top ten for highest crime and burglary rates in the UK, per 1,000 people.