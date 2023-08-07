Online slots website Amazonslots.com ranked the most optimistic areas in the UK by calculating the percentage of each local authority’s total households that are currently signed up to Pick My Postcode.

Where did Blackpool rank?

Blackpool is the most optimistic area in the UK by percentage of Pick My Postcode entries. 26.9% of its households are entered into the Pick My Postcode lottery, with more than half (55%) of its postcodes participating.

Blackpool is the most optimistic area in the UK according to a new study. Image shared to the Gazette by KC Photography.

The Blackpool postcode with the most entries is FY1 6JD, which covers part of St Heliers Road in Blackpool South.

Who else made the list?

Torbay in Devon ranks as the second most optimistic area, followed by the Isle of Wight, then Plymouth and in fifth place is Gosport in Hampshire.

The next North West area to make the most optimistic list is fellow Lancashire district Hyndburn, which ranks sixth. There, 53% of its postcodes are represented in the postcode lottery, with 18.6% of its 34,800 households participating.

Making up the rest of the top ten is Northern Ireland’s Ards & North Down, then Halton (Cheshire) in eighth, Telford and Wrekin (Shropshire) ranks ninth and Portsmouth is tenth.

Where is the least optimistic?

The London borough of Kensington and Chelsea is the area with the lowest participation rate in the Pick My Postcode lottery. The royal borough only has 4.7% of its 66,900 households participating in the lottery.

The next pessimistic area is Westminster in London followed by East Renfrewshire in Scotland, East Dunbartonshire also in Scotland and Richmond upon Thames, again in London.

What do the ‘optimism calculators’ say?

A spokesperson from Amazonslots.com said:“Pick My Postcode is one of the major postcode lotteries that offer people a chance to win varying amounts of money if their postcodes are randomly selected in a draw, with winners announced daily.

“This data offers a fascinating insight into the UK areas whose residents are most optimistic about their chances of nabbing a win in these draws. Optimism plays a pivotal role, as a higher number of entries from a given postcode directly correlates with an increased likelihood of being randomly selected.”