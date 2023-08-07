News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Driver reverses car through the window of popular restaurant
Man arrested on suspicion of murdering baby boy in Blackpool
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk

Blackpool has been named the most optimistic area in the UK according to a study by Amazon Slots

A new study has revealed where the most optimistic areas in the UK are based on current postcode lottery entry data from Pick My Postcode, and you may be suprised by Blackpool’s position.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 7th Aug 2023, 11:54 BST- 2 min read

Online slots website Amazonslots.com ranked the most optimistic areas in the UK by calculating the percentage of each local authority’s total households that are currently signed up to Pick My Postcode.

Where did Blackpool rank?

Blackpool is the most optimistic area in the UK by percentage of Pick My Postcode entries. 26.9% of its households are entered into the Pick My Postcode lottery, with more than half (55%) of its postcodes participating.

Blackpool is the most optimistic area in the UK according to a new study. Image shared to the Gazette by KC Photography.Blackpool is the most optimistic area in the UK according to a new study. Image shared to the Gazette by KC Photography.
Blackpool is the most optimistic area in the UK according to a new study. Image shared to the Gazette by KC Photography.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Blackpool postcode with the most entries is FY1 6JD, which covers part of St Heliers Road in Blackpool South.

Who else made the list?

Torbay in Devon ranks as the second most optimistic area, followed by the Isle of Wight, then Plymouth and in fifth place is Gosport in Hampshire.

The next North West area to make the most optimistic list is fellow Lancashire district Hyndburn, which ranks sixth. There, 53% of its postcodes are represented in the postcode lottery, with 18.6% of its 34,800 households participating.

Making up the rest of the top ten is Northern Ireland’s Ards & North Down, then Halton (Cheshire) in eighth, Telford and Wrekin (Shropshire) ranks ninth and Portsmouth is tenth.

Read More
Christine McGuinness set to launch her own cosmetics range that could see her ri...

Where is the least optimistic?

Hide Ad

The London borough of Kensington and Chelsea is the area with the lowest participation rate in the Pick My Postcode lottery. The royal borough only has 4.7% of its 66,900 households participating in the lottery.

Hide Ad

The next pessimistic area is Westminster in London followed by East Renfrewshire in Scotland, East Dunbartonshire also in Scotland and Richmond upon Thames, again in London.

What do the ‘optimism calculators’ say?

A spokesperson from Amazonslots.com said:“Pick My Postcode is one of the major postcode lotteries that offer people a chance to win varying amounts of money if their postcodes are randomly selected in a draw, with winners announced daily.

“This data offers a fascinating insight into the UK areas whose residents are most optimistic about their chances of nabbing a win in these draws. Optimism plays a pivotal role, as a higher number of entries from a given postcode directly correlates with an increased likelihood of being randomly selected.”

Image used is by KC Photography.

Related topics:BlackpoolGosportNorth WestPortsmouthLondon