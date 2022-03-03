After Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of the neighbouring country, Blackpool Grand issued a statement clarifying that the parent company behind the UK shows, Amande Concerts Ltd, was in fact English.

The company is due to perform the ballet Sleeping Beauty in Blackpool in November.

A number of other theatres in Buxton, Darlington, Coventry, Blackburn and Aldershot have decided to cancel productions by the company, which also incorporates Russian State Opera.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool Grand Theatre says the Russian State Ballet is a British company with no links to the Russian state

At the Buxton Opera House, the theatre was due to welcome the Russian State Opera’s performance of Giuseppe Verdi’s opera Aida, set in ancient Egypt and sung in Italian.

A spokesperson for the opera house said: “This decision has not been taken lightly, but, given the ever escalating situation in Ukraine, out of solidarity with its people, and in line with other cultural institutions, we believe that this is the right decision."

Read More:

Blackpool Grand brings top Russian ballet company and iconic dances to the stage in the new yearhttps://www.blackpoolgazette.co.uk/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/blackpool-grand-brings-top-russian-ballet-company-and-iconic-dances-to-the-stage-in-the-new-year-3502463

Blackpool Grand Theatre stated: “It goes without saying that both parties (venue and producer) strongly condemn the violence in Ukraine. Arts and politics are not connected, these are innocent people that are being affected.

“Sleeping Beauty is brought to you by Amande Concerts Ltd, which is an English company, registered in the UK – Russian State Ballet and Opera House is a brand.

“Amande Concerts Ltd has confirmed to Blackpool Grand that the company does not receive any public or commercial money from Russian organisations and has been self-sufficient without any sponsoring support from any state or organisation, including Great Britain.

“Considering the current situation, we have decided to update the literature to be clearer that in no way do either company support the actions taken by the Russian government.

"The title ‘Classical Ballet and Opera House presents Sleeping Beauty’ will now be used across all media.”

A spokesman Amande Concerts said: “We strongly condemn the violence in Ukraine. This brand acts as an umbrella for the presentation of artists of many different nationalities that have graduated from institutions in Russia and former Soviet countries.

“We understand the potential for confusion, but there is no link between Amande Concerts and the Russian ‘state’ as a political entity.”